Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,881 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,389,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940,317. The firm has a market cap of $618.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

