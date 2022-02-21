Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 3,692 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $436.07. 8,059,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.26 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $459.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

