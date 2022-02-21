Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Redfin stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.37.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,064 shares of company stock worth $3,488,084 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

