Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,168 ($97.00).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

