Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2022 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $75.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $60.00.

2/1/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Dynatrace was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

1/20/2022 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

1/12/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $65.00.

1/6/2022 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00.

12/28/2021 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

DT opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

