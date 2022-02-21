Raymond James Trims Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price to $65.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.
REGI opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $101.40.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
