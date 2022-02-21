Raymond James Trims Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Target Price to $65.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on REGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.55.

REGI opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $101.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

