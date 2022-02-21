Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KEY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. Keyera has a one year low of C$24.17 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

