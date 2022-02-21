Raydium Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00007310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $234.50 million and $38.58 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,986,764 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

