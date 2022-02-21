Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
