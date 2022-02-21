Rattler Midstream (RTLR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Rattler Midstream to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 3.88.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 485,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 24.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.