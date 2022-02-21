Range Resources (RRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RRC opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Range Resources Company Profile
Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
