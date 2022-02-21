Rai Reflex Index Price Hits $3.01 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00008067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $82.33 million and $4.01 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.69 or 0.06897176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,437.11 or 1.00443960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00047784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,380,388 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

