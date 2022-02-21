Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.650-$9.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.21 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.58.

DGX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,200. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.27. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 608.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

