Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Visteon Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

VC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of VC opened at $120.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $136.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.