Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$51.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.48 and a 1-year high of C$54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

