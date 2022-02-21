Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $170.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $109.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

