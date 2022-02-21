PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PTCT opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $60.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 299.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 383.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

