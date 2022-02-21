Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.56. 14,462,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,466,688. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

