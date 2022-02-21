Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys 300 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.80. 19,530,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,220,205. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $79.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

