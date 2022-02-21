PROG (PRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE PRG opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. PROG has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $285,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

