Primas Market Capitalization Tops $1.04 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Primas has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1.92 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primas has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.16 or 0.00284964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000972 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

