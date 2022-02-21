Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

PBH stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 253,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,035. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,603,000 after buying an additional 236,496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.