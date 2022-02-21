Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 253,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,754,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.