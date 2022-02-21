PolkaWar Tops One Day Trading Volume of $239,750.00 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $239,750.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00043565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.31 or 0.06987539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,753.93 or 1.00171360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051474 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

