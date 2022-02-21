Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 3,404,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.07. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

