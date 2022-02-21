Piper Sandler Weighs in on Crocs, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36. Crocs has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after purchasing an additional 285,854 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 356,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,526,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,668,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

