Piper Sandler Lowers Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $74.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Q2 stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,921 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after purchasing an additional 586,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

