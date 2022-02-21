Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

PEGA opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.47 and its 200 day moving average is $117.40. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.38%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

