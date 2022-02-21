Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $35,862.00

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00044035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.14 or 0.06921023 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,467.97 or 0.99847091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00048674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051116 BTC.

Peet DeFi (old) Profile

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi (old)

