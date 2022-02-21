PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,252 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PayPal were worth $55,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.65. 28,157,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,781,074. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.03 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

