Pason Systems (PSI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.74. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$7.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pason Systems to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy raised Pason Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$12.25 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Pason Systems to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.40.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

