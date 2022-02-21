Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $160.40

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160.40 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 170.05 ($2.30), with a volume of 879208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.25 ($2.62).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 234.46.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

