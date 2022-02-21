Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Truist Financial

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $103.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,795 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.