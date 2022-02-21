Owens Corning Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $10.78 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Shares of OC opened at $98.07 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $55,722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Owens Corning by 155.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 920,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 559,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after acquiring an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

