Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.97.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.