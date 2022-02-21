Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price target on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on Orange in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on Orange in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.79 ($13.39).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €11.01 ($12.51) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.67. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

