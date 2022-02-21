Oppenheimer Weighs in on EverQuote, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. decreased their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. EverQuote has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 23,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $352,504.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 349,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,290 and sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

