Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oppenheimer by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 112,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

