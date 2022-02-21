Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $543.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.
About Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.
