Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $450.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.78.

GNRC opened at $294.76 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

