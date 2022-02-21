Oppenheimer Lowers Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $450.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $540.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $467.78.
GNRC opened at $294.76 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Generac (GNRC)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.