Oppenheimer Comments on Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cannae in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cannae’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $27.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. Cannae has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,022,000 after buying an additional 212,953 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. grew its stake in Cannae by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 3,302,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,993,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cannae by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

