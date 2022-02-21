onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for onsemi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.08. onsemi posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that onsemi will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow onsemi.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. 4,596,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,433. onsemi has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.75.

In other onsemi news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock worth $1,253,799. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 14.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 100.8% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 253.7% in the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after buying an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on onsemi (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.