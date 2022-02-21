OKCash (OK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $505.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last seven days, OKCash has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $733,295.47 and $505.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.82 or 1.00030822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00066666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00361305 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,385,487 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.