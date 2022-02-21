Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives $148.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OAS traded down $3.55 on Monday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.85. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $147.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

