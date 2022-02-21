Northcoast Research Comments on Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WING. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

WING opened at $150.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 641.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $181,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.