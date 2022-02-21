NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NNGRY shares. HSBC cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. NN Group has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

