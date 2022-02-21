Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $854,771,000 after buying an additional 236,940 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.23 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

