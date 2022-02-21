Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 412 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.98 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.21.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

