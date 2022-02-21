Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

