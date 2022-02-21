Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,224,000 after purchasing an additional 130,417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $145.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

