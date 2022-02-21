Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 110 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX opened at $222.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day moving average of $247.49. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

