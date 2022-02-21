Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $221,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.